Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 3,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 369,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

