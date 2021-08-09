Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

