Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.