Kava.io Price Tops $5.63 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $458.55 million and approximately $121.27 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00012980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00033710 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00286094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00032437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $966.11 or 0.02227243 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 140,957,717 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.