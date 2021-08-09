Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €240.00 ($282.35) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €4.84 ($5.69) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €197.72 ($232.61). 1,473,919 shares of the stock were exchanged. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €211.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

