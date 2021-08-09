Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. 289,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,312,770. The stock has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

