Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.70 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 157,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,474,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.