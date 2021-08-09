Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock valued at $781,352,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.11. 144,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.