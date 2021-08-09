Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 104,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 315,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $68.69. 66,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

