Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 179 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.30. 11,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,287. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $322.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

