KickToken [new] Trading Up 18.4% This Week (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00816762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00098778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039966 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,676,776 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

