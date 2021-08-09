Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.53.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

