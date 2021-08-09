Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Boosted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

KMB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.64. 9,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

