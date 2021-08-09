Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.59, with a volume of 1763404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.76.

Specifically, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders sold a total of 245,529 shares of company stock worth $2,372,335 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.33.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

