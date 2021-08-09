KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $166.13 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166.13 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $21.34 or 0.00049238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00132422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00145881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,539.62 or 1.00453323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00787675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

