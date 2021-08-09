KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNBE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.21.

KNBE stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $313,000.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.