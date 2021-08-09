Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,751,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. 16,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

