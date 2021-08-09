Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.42. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

