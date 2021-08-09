Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $205,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.95. 7,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $267.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

