Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,867. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.