Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Koppers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Koppers stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.50. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

