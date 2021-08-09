Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 105 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS opened at $192.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.