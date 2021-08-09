Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 65,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $68.12 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

