Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMS opened at $115.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

