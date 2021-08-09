Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AZN stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

