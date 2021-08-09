Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of Yum China worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,756,000 after purchasing an additional 442,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

