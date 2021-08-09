Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.13% of Guardant Health worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Shares of GH opened at $114.06 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

