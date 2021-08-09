Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $17.99 Million Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.52% of Mimecast worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mimecast by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.