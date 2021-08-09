Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $18.18 Million Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,240 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $57.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $873.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 in the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

