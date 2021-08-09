Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 324,775 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324,775 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.27% of HollyFrontier worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.78. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

