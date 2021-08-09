Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,835 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,995,920. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

