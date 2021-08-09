Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

BST opened at $54.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

