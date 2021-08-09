Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $705,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 141,463 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 54,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.