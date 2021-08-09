Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $913,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $8,682,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

NYSE TGT opened at $260.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $129.00 and a 1 year high of $263.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

