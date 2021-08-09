Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,786 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

