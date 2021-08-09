Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

