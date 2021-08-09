Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.21 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

