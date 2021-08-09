Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,177 shares of company stock worth $4,137,006. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.