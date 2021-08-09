Kubient (KBNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. Kubient has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

