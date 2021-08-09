Kusama Trading Up 8.2% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $170.40 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $227.78 or 0.00495453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00143823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00147761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.61 or 0.99620002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00772594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

