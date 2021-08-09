Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $53.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $222.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $71.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 242.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

