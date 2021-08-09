Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 139.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $647.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $632.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

