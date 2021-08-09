Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to B+ by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $110.77 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

