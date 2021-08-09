Lambda (LAMB) Trading 56.5% Higher Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Lambda has a market cap of $29.45 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.53 or 0.00822387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,687,387 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

