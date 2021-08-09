Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $11.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.76. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.78 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $770.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

