Laurentian Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Laurentian from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.21.

Shares of TNT.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.47. The company had a trading volume of 147,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,384. The firm has a market cap of C$654.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.49.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

