Lead Wallet Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00138994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00146402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,291.47 or 1.00167680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.93 or 0.00770175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

