Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $65,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $123,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.46. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.14.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

