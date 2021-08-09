Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lear by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.