Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,093. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $229.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

